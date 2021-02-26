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FAUCI IN HOT WATER
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14516 views • February 26, 2021
FAUCI IN HOT WATER
The one-time hero of the pandemic, Tony Fauci, is losing the trust of mainstream America after flip flopping on critical #Covid19 information one too many times. His latest admission is the final straw for many public figures, including avid pro-vaxxers.
#TonyFauci #FireFauci #FlipFlop #NIH #Biden #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: February 25, 2021
The one-time hero of the pandemic, Tony Fauci, is losing the trust of mainstream America after flip flopping on critical #Covid19 information one too many times. His latest admission is the final straw for many public figures, including avid pro-vaxxers.
#TonyFauci #FireFauci #FlipFlop #NIH #Biden #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: February 25, 2021
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