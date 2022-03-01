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Here's A Just Judge Standing Against COVID Shot Tyranny
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25 views • March 01, 2022
Ontario Justice A. Pazaratz recently ruled in favor of a mother to determine whether or not her children would receive the experimental COVID shots against the wishes of her ex-husband. This sets up a great conversation of how God is a just judge, which we'll talk about in this episode.
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