Part of Humanity is Decending to Hell: Rave Babies of 2027. Welcome to the Future

Source: Lalita Karoli "Rave Babies of 2027"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vNtxPVniSg

[email protected] only sovereign are accepted for sessions

https://vimeo.com/837551763 Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"

link mentioned: "The cycle of the Sleeping Phoenix 2027— what will happen to our planet?"

https://bashny.net/t/en/354751





Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!" https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24