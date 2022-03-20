Harley Schlanger-Putin Is Exposing It All,The [DS] Is Trapped,Economic Transition Is In The Works

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Website: La Rouche Organization
https://laroucheorganization.nationbuilder.com
Harley Schlanger is historian and national spokesman, he has been covering the financial industry since the 80s, you can now follow Harley at The LaRouche Organization. Harley begins the conversation talking about how Germany is struggling with an energy crisis and the people might see a blackout. The Ukraine war is not what the media is broadcasting, Putin is in full control, he is exposing it all and the [DS] is panicking. The [DS] is trapped and the the economic system is being transitioned into a new system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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