Xi Jingping Has Undone Deng Xiaoping’s Reforms

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https://gnews.org/articles/477482
Summary：10/17/2022 Sky News Australia: Former Liberal MP Dave Sharma says there were no particular “surprises” that Xi was likely to be reappointed as General Secretary of the Communist Party and enhancement president and chair of the Armed Forces Committee. Xi has undone Deng Xiaoping’s reforms, successfully concentrated power and purged his rivals. It will create huge risks.