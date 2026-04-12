NOTICE (Both EYES ARE CLOSED) on Madami When He SMILES USD. This Is ALL PAST OBVIOUS. Just OBSERVE

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW un-O YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/mpGkCtsB7F0?si=qasA3C3ZHHbkTMbQ
Quotation from original video description….”USD= (UP Side Down)....The Manifestation is not arguable.. Either you are AWAKE or Not .. If NOT Make An EARNEST Plea to the LORD GOD To AWAKEN You"
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