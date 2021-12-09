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SECOND SHOT REQUIRED FOR THOSE INJURED FROM THE FIRST VACCINE?
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30 views • December 09, 2021
PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE YOU HAVE BEEN INJURED FROM THE 1ST VACCINE JAB, BUT YET STILL GOVERNMENT IS TELLING YOU, YOU HAVE TO STILL GO FOR YOUR SECOND JAB, THIS IS EVIL AT IT'S HIGHEST LEVEL, THE GOVERNMENTS ARE A LOAD OF BULLS**T.MWAKE UPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP PEOPLE.
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