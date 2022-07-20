Debra Dennison's Cancer Survivor Story | Stage 2 Breast Cancer

After being diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, Debra trusted her doctors. They told her that a simple surgery followed by chemotherapy would have her cancer-free in no time. But one tumor turned into three, the cancer began spreading to her nodes, and the chemotherapy lasted for months.



She knew there had to be a better way. Check out Debra's story to learn what simple, natural steps she took to heal her body - without the nasty side effects of chemotherapy and invasive surgery. Be sure to watch the whole clip to learn Debra's number one recommendation... and how she became cancer-free

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 8 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine , that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

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