EPISODE 358: THE POWER GAME

Special Interests Are Losing the Power Game as Tucker Carlson is Set To Release His Interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the US Border Crisis and its connection to a bombshell UN document, Elon’s Neuralink implanted in its first human brain and the roll out of Apple Vision; Firebrand Member of European Parliament Calls Out the EU on Growing Farmers Protests





Guests: Rob Roos, MEP





AIRDATE: February 8, 2024