EPISODE 358: THE POWER GAME
Special Interests Are Losing the Power Game as Tucker Carlson is Set To Release His Interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the US Border Crisis and its connection to a bombshell UN document, Elon’s Neuralink implanted in its first human brain and the roll out of Apple Vision; Firebrand Member of European Parliament Calls Out the EU on Growing Farmers Protests


Guests: Rob Roos, MEP


AIRDATE: February 8, 2024

