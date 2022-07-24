Grant Prezence - Realign (Acoustic)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://youtu.be/_N460f0GQF8
"It was a distinct honor to perform on Dr. Andrew Kaufman's True Medicine University. After the performance I participated in an epic panel discussion with Dr. Kaufman, legendary Grammy-Winning bassist/producer/artist Victor Wooten as well as Eileen McKusick, a pioneer in biofield tuning and sound healing."
"Donations Graciously Appreciated:
BTC: bc1qqlmrzvdvesjugfs57jjpckz93h4zx32dpf6q6j
ETH: 0x064EbdE2CB6ee72f883178c6424689eBEf419923 "
(These crypto wallets belong to Grant Ellman and/or Prezence Music. For possible updates check the description on the source page; https://youtu.be/_N460f0GQF8 )
Prezence Music are Grant Ellman and King David James.
Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrezenceMusic33
Website: https://www.prezencemusic.com/