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Peru bus gets eaten by mountain mudslide.
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125 views • April 02, 2021
Peru bus gets eaten by mountain mudslide. What happened to the bus and the driver I wonder?
Can anybody translate? "Cierra la puerta, &*&***&#" = "close the door, %%$^^&?" Mirrored from censortube, user Limdo
Can anybody translate? "Cierra la puerta, &*&***&#" = "close the door, %%$^^&?" Mirrored from censortube, user Limdo
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