An entire City Block in Gaza was Leveled to the Ground by Israeli Airstrikes. Drone view
181 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
An entire city block in Gaza leveled with the ground by Israeli Airstrikes. Drone view.
Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazarussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos