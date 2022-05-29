PLANDEMIC II: Proof. | Who Will Remain Deceived?

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The World Health Organization has a plan for ten years of infectious diseases, says a WHO virologist.
A group of almost one thousand medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’, which is supported by more than 7,000 professionals including attorneys, scientists, teachers etc., made a shocking statement during a national press conference: (1)
‘The Corona panic is a play. It's a scam. A swindle. It's high time we understood that we're in the midst of a global crime.