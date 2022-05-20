© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The LPR Air Defense Forces landed the second Ukrainian "Point U" in one day. 052022
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • May 20, 2022
The LPR air defense forces "landed" the second Ukrainian "Point U" in a day.
Smashed 4 houses. Roofs, courtyards, windows are broken.
There are no victims, the head of the administration of Debaltseve, Igor Zakharevich, told @donbasr.
The authorities of the republic are solving the issue of accommodation of people left without housing.
Smashed 4 houses. Roofs, courtyards, windows are broken.
There are no victims, the head of the administration of Debaltseve, Igor Zakharevich, told @donbasr.
The authorities of the republic are solving the issue of accommodation of people left without housing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.