They Want Our Guns! | Unrestricted Truths

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They want our guns! They can take them from our cold dead hands!
We need to take a long look at what the democrats are trying to do. They are using these devastating situations to try and push their agenda of gun control when it’s their agendas that lead to these situations in the first place.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig go to: https://bit.ly/3Qjrijl
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!