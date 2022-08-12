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DOJ ordered to respond to warrant requests for Mar-a-Lago raid
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Obama Took 30 Million Documents From White House…FBI Never Raided Any of His Mansions
https://100percentfedup.com/while-the-fbi-raided-trump-over-a-few-thousand-documents-this-democratic-president-took-30-million/
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BOOM! Trump Calls Bluff of Weaponized DOJ, FBI: “I am ENCOURAGING the immediate release” of Documents Taken From Mar-a-Lago
https://100percentfedup.com/boom-trump-calls-bluff-of-weaponized-doj-fbi-i-am-encouraging-the-immediate-release-of-documents-taken-from-mar-a-lago/