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AGENDA 21 IS COMING SOON - YOU NEED TO DIE
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162 views • April 28, 2021
Revisiting and analyzing a 2018 series of United Nations "humanity is a plague" commercials that aired across America and the world asking the elderly and humanity to "remove thier carbon footprint".
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WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS on BitChute
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
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