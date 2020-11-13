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One Of The Most Influential Voices In Uncovering The Truth Behind Pandemic Through His Brilliant Research - David Crowe
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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50 views • November 13, 2020
MIRRORED from Alfa Vedic

The world is now under the delusion of a deadly new virus that has emerged from wild bats in China. To date, the purification and characterization of the alleged RNA identifier for COVID-19 is embarrassingly flawed, replete with false positives and circumstantial at best.

David Crowe is the host of The Infectious Myth and his paper, Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory, is a timely must-read. David will be discussing problems with testing for COVID-19 and why we can't necessarily believe what we hear when it comes to statistics on the situation with it.

David has emerged as one of the most influential voices in uncovering the truth behind current pandemic fears through his brilliant research and insightful writing. As usual our discussion is in open-ended Alfacast fashion and not to be missed.

Show links:
https://www.theinfectiousmyth.com/
https://infectiousmyth.podbean.com/
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19david crowe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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