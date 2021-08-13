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WtF's Evening Report 08-13-2021 A Father Goes Off On School Board
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30 views • August 13, 2021
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A Nashville father goes off on the school board about masks. Very educated and smart speech the question is will it fall on deaf ears? Sadly it likely will. The solutions are there but require millions upon millions to leave the system and that is a challenge.
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A Nashville father goes off on the school board about masks. Very educated and smart speech the question is will it fall on deaf ears? Sadly it likely will. The solutions are there but require millions upon millions to leave the system and that is a challenge.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://t.me/disclosetv/3999
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.JuYBeWtjw1ywm7-2Gf3FewHaFj%26pid%3DApi&;f=1
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