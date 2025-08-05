BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cal Washington: The Man Teaching People to Fight Back with Law, Not Lawyers
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
19 hours ago

In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, I sit down with Cal Washington — the man behind the InPower Movement and the Notice of Liability process that’s helping people around the world stand up to corporate and government overreach.


Cal shares how he went from an ordinary working man caught in the legal system to uncovering the contract-based structure most people unknowingly live under. We talk about what it really means to withdraw consent, how law is being used as a tool of control, and how the Notice of Liability flips that script.


This conversation goes deep into the real-world strategies being used to challenge things like smart meters, 5G, and forced compliance — not through protests or politics, but through lawful accountability. If you've ever felt trapped in a system you didn’t agree to, Cal offers a way to step out of it — clearly, confidently, and lawfully.


Receive $50 off the first year’s annual subscription price ($100/yr instead of $150/yr).

https://www.inpowermovement.org/sovereignsisters


Pearl powder. Lions Mane. Organic everything. These superfoods level you up — mentally and physically.

https://cultivateelevate.com/?ref=yhu (Code YHU10)


Reclaim personal sovereignty, bodily autonomy and self-empowerment.

https://t.me/SovereignSisters

sovereigntyhealthfreedomstop5gknowyourrightscalwashingtoninpowermovementsovereignsistersangelaatkinssovereigncastnoticeofliabilityreclaimauthoritylawnotlawyerssmartmeterresistancecommerciallawlegalempowermentholdthemaccountablelawfulstrategystandinyourpower
