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Fasting without Ceasing!?
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61 views • May 09, 2021
You've heard about praying without ceasing, but have you ever thought about fasting without ceasing? No, it's not impossible! In this video, I present a little guide to prayer and fasting which may be closer to what Jesus was advocating, and what he actually practiced himself. Traditional fasting can be very good for us at times, but this alternative approach to fasting may be what we need to get us out of a religious mindset, and into a deeper relationship with God.
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