♪ We challenge you to a rock-off ♪ ♪ Give us one chance to rock your socks off ♪ ♪ Fuck! Fuck! Fuck! ♪ ♪ The demon code prevents me ♪ ♪ From declining a rock-off challenge ♪ ♪ What are your terms? ♪ ♪ What's the ca-a-atch? ♪ ♪ If we win you must take your sorry ass back to hell ♪ ♪ And also you will have to pay our rent ♪ ♪ And what if I win? ♪ ♪ Then you can take Kage back to Hell ♪ What? Trust me, Kage. It's the only way. What are you talking about? ♪ To be your little bitch ♪ Fine! ♪ Let the rock-off begin! ♪ Ah ha ha ha ha ha ha! ♪ I'm the Devil, I love metal ♪ ♪ Check this riff, it's fucking tasty ♪ ♪ I'm the Devil, I can do what I want ♪ ♪ Whatever I've got, I'm gonna flaunt ♪ ♪ There's never been a rock-off that I've ever lost ♪ ♪ I can't wait to take Kage back to hell ♪ ♪ I'm gonna fill him with my hot demon's gel ♪ ♪ I'll make you squeal like the Scarlet Pimpernel ♪ ♪ No! ♪ Come on, Kage! Let's fight his music with our music. ♪ There's just no way that we can win ♪ - ♪ That was a masterpiece ♪ - Listen to me. ♪ He rocks too hard because he's not a mortal man ♪ Goddamnit, Kage. ♪ He gonna make you his sex slave ♪ ♪ You gonna gargle mayonnaise ♪ - No. - ♪ Unless we bust ♪ ♪ A massive monster mamojam ♪ ♪ Dude, we've been through so much shit ♪ ♪ Deactivated lasers with my dick ♪ ♪ Now it's time to blow this fucker down ♪ ♪ Come on, Kage, now it's time to blow doors down ♪ ♪ I hear ya, Jables, now it's time to blow doors down ♪ ♪ Light up the stage 'cause it's time for a showdown ♪ ♪ We'll bend you over then we'll take ya to brown town ♪ ♪ Now we've got to blow this fucker down ♪ ♪ He's gonna rape me if we do not blow doors down ♪ ♪ C'mon, Kage 'cause it's time to blow doors down ♪ ♪ Ooooh we'll pile-drive ya, it's time for the smack down ♪ ♪ Hey, Antichrist-a, Beelzeboss ♪ ♪ We know your weakness ♪ ♪ Our rock it sauce ♪ ♪ We rock the Casbah, and blow your mind ♪ ♪ We will defeat you for all mankind ♪ ♪ You hold the scepter, we hold the key ♪ ♪ You are the Devil, we are the D ♪ ♪ We are the D, we are the D, we are the D ♪ ♪ We are the D, we are the D, we are the D, we are the D ♪ ♪ We are the D, we are the D, we are the D ♪ ♪ We are the D, we are the D, we are the D, we are the D ♪ ♪ We are the D, we are the D, we are the D ♪ You guys are fuckin' lame! C'mon, Kage, you're comin' with me. Taste my lightning, fucker. Nooo! Ow! Fuck! My fuckin' horn! - Oh, no! - From whence you came... you shall remain, until you are complete again! Nooo! Fuck you, Kage! And fuck you, Jables. I'll get you, Tenacious D!