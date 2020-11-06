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JOE BIDEN'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
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191 views • November 06, 2020
JOE BIDEN'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
Note: Elections will ALWAYS BE FAKE until the people are allowed to vote for NO GOVERNMENT. Actually if we ONLY had the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, this would be a great place to live. Sadly, that is not the place we live in. We now have over 50% taxation, criminal politicians, tens of thousands of additional "unlawful" laws, fake elections, fake education, the Jewish IRS, the Rothschilds Federal Reserve Bank, and the U.S. military and law enforcement are the only "real" terrorists on earth. The New World Order is NOT THE ANSWER either, which means massive depopulation and total enslavement of the rest of the masses that survive. People need to WAKE UP very quickly, or any type of Freedom on earth will be completely gone forever.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The United Spot
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWj9zYsPkotQFSJNK4g4vnQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Elections will ALWAYS BE FAKE until the people are allowed to vote for NO GOVERNMENT. Actually if we ONLY had the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, this would be a great place to live. Sadly, that is not the place we live in. We now have over 50% taxation, criminal politicians, tens of thousands of additional "unlawful" laws, fake elections, fake education, the Jewish IRS, the Rothschilds Federal Reserve Bank, and the U.S. military and law enforcement are the only "real" terrorists on earth. The New World Order is NOT THE ANSWER either, which means massive depopulation and total enslavement of the rest of the masses that survive. People need to WAKE UP very quickly, or any type of Freedom on earth will be completely gone forever.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The United Spot
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWj9zYsPkotQFSJNK4g4vnQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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