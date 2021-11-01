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Tamara: 'The Shadow People' = Deamons from Satan, Ba'al, Lucifer, Beelzebub, Antichrist [31.10.2021]
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71 views • November 01, 2021
Trust No One - Question Everything, Also This Video and Do Your Own Research...
Remember the Satanist have to 'show' the Masses, what are comming and what is comming.
It's called: 'Predictive Programming' (mkultra) and 'Social Engineering' and are done with:
Doublespeak and NewSpeak also called New Public Management Speak:
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Reptilian Shape Shifter 'Aliens' Proof: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=reptilians+proof&;t=h_&ia=web
Draco Reptilians: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=draco+reptilians&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
'Shadow People' are also called the 'Watchers' mentioned in the Book of Enoch.
"The Book of Enoch is an ancient Hebrew apocalyptic religious text, ascribed by tradition to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. Enoch contains unique material on the origins of Demons and Nephilim, why some Angels fell from heaven, an explanation of why the Genesis flood was morally necessary, and prophetic exposition of the thousand-year reign of the Messiah...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Book+of+Enoch+&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Baal&;t=h_&ia=web
Shadow People (2013) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1764647/
The Passion of the Christ (2004) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0335345/
Comment: 'Good video, but the messiah's name isn't no damn Yeshua. That's Christianity nonsense, just like the demonic name Jesus. His name has the phrase "Yah" in it just like most of the prophets in the scriptures. Read the cepher Bible. Also, the Israelites and the messiah were and still are black. He only came to die for the sins of Yi'srael, not the whole world.
--
Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
18 views Oct 31, 2021
slayindemons2 keep slayin
671 subscribers
https://youtu.be/dCKmRnxIPd4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
Remember the Satanist have to 'show' the Masses, what are comming and what is comming.
It's called: 'Predictive Programming' (mkultra) and 'Social Engineering' and are done with:
Doublespeak and NewSpeak also called New Public Management Speak:
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Reptilian Shape Shifter 'Aliens' Proof: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=reptilians+proof&;t=h_&ia=web
Draco Reptilians: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=draco+reptilians&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
'Shadow People' are also called the 'Watchers' mentioned in the Book of Enoch.
"The Book of Enoch is an ancient Hebrew apocalyptic religious text, ascribed by tradition to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. Enoch contains unique material on the origins of Demons and Nephilim, why some Angels fell from heaven, an explanation of why the Genesis flood was morally necessary, and prophetic exposition of the thousand-year reign of the Messiah...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Book+of+Enoch+&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Baal&;t=h_&ia=web
Shadow People (2013) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1764647/
The Passion of the Christ (2004) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0335345/
Comment: 'Good video, but the messiah's name isn't no damn Yeshua. That's Christianity nonsense, just like the demonic name Jesus. His name has the phrase "Yah" in it just like most of the prophets in the scriptures. Read the cepher Bible. Also, the Israelites and the messiah were and still are black. He only came to die for the sins of Yi'srael, not the whole world.
--
Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
18 views Oct 31, 2021
slayindemons2 keep slayin
671 subscribers
https://youtu.be/dCKmRnxIPd4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
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