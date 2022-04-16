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CHINA-CONVID-TYRANNY-TERROR: LOCKDOWN MADNESS, MASS SUICIDE, PROTEST, VAX ATTACK, SURVIVAL BARTERING
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284 views • April 16, 2022
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(world orders review)
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CHINA-COnVID-TYRANNY-TERROR (tangentopolis / Health Impact News)
[Lockdown Madness, Chaos, Mass Suicides, Protests, VAX Attacks, Survival Bartering]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPG2XGdyfCR9/ [SHARE]
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
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1. https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/protests-looting-pets-destroyed-and-mass-suicides-in-shanghai-china-as-people-starve-during-lockdowns/
2-3. https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/shanghai-descends-into-chaos-as-taiwan-military-distributes-survival-handbook-to-citizens-in-preparation-for-china-invasion/
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1. As everyone watches the current show in the theater called "Ukraine" today, thousands of people are committing suicide in Shanghai, China, as its 25 million residents continue to be locked down and many of them reportedly starving because they cannot get food.
Protests and looting have reportedly started, and horrible images are appearing of people jumping to their deaths from buildings while others hang themselves. Dogs and cats are being murdered on the streets.
If this can happen in Shanghai, it can happen anywhere.
Words cannot describe what I have watched today from reports coming out from people on the ground there, so I have created a short video montage that will communicate what is going on in Shanghai right now, better than anything I can write.
It should be headline news everywhere right now!
2. Reports coming out of Shanghai show riots now breaking out among desperate people fighting back against police forcing people into quarantine concentration camps, and horrible side effects from the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines where people are reportedly dropping dead soon after the shots.
In nearby Taiwan, the military is taking unprecedented measures by distributing a 28-page public emergency handbook to prepare their citizens to handle an imminent Chinese invasion. (Source.)
Meanwhile, here in the U.S. the corporate media continues to focus on Ukraine, while many in the Alternative Media have been distracted for the past few days on “snake venom” that is allegedly infecting municipal water supplies.
Many people have emailed me asking me to cover this story, but not only am I not going to cover that story, I am not even going to bother watching the videos because it is nothing more than a huge distraction right now, as everyone should be stocking up on food and preparing for what comes next in the implementation of the Great Reset and New World Order that is unfolding before our very eyes in China. What is happening in Shanghai should be a wake up call to everyone to start preparing for what is coming next.
Taiwan is doing this, by distributing information to people to get ready and prepare, but people in the U.S. seem to be distracted by an overflow of information right now, and if you don’t focus on preparing for something on the scale of what is happening in Shanghai, it could literally cost you your life.
3. China Insider report about how people locked down in Shanghai have developed a barter system to get food.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
CHINA-COnVID-TYRANNY-TERROR (tangentopolis / Health Impact News)
[Lockdown Madness, Chaos, Mass Suicides, Protests, VAX Attacks, Survival Bartering]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPG2XGdyfCR9/ [SHARE]
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
================
1. https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/protests-looting-pets-destroyed-and-mass-suicides-in-shanghai-china-as-people-starve-during-lockdowns/
2-3. https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/shanghai-descends-into-chaos-as-taiwan-military-distributes-survival-handbook-to-citizens-in-preparation-for-china-invasion/
================
1. As everyone watches the current show in the theater called "Ukraine" today, thousands of people are committing suicide in Shanghai, China, as its 25 million residents continue to be locked down and many of them reportedly starving because they cannot get food.
Protests and looting have reportedly started, and horrible images are appearing of people jumping to their deaths from buildings while others hang themselves. Dogs and cats are being murdered on the streets.
If this can happen in Shanghai, it can happen anywhere.
Words cannot describe what I have watched today from reports coming out from people on the ground there, so I have created a short video montage that will communicate what is going on in Shanghai right now, better than anything I can write.
It should be headline news everywhere right now!
2. Reports coming out of Shanghai show riots now breaking out among desperate people fighting back against police forcing people into quarantine concentration camps, and horrible side effects from the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines where people are reportedly dropping dead soon after the shots.
In nearby Taiwan, the military is taking unprecedented measures by distributing a 28-page public emergency handbook to prepare their citizens to handle an imminent Chinese invasion. (Source.)
Meanwhile, here in the U.S. the corporate media continues to focus on Ukraine, while many in the Alternative Media have been distracted for the past few days on “snake venom” that is allegedly infecting municipal water supplies.
Many people have emailed me asking me to cover this story, but not only am I not going to cover that story, I am not even going to bother watching the videos because it is nothing more than a huge distraction right now, as everyone should be stocking up on food and preparing for what comes next in the implementation of the Great Reset and New World Order that is unfolding before our very eyes in China. What is happening in Shanghai should be a wake up call to everyone to start preparing for what is coming next.
Taiwan is doing this, by distributing information to people to get ready and prepare, but people in the U.S. seem to be distracted by an overflow of information right now, and if you don’t focus on preparing for something on the scale of what is happening in Shanghai, it could literally cost you your life.
3. China Insider report about how people locked down in Shanghai have developed a barter system to get food.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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