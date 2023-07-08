Ben Bergquam: Whatever you do, don’t show Democrats this video! 😁😁😁
…Spreading the word to my new friends in Matamoros, Mexico. When you get to America, don’t vote for Democrats! #NoSocialism #NoCommunism #LibertyOrDeath
“Law & Border”
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1677485608195747841?s=20
