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Qantas pilot risks everything to speak out against mandatory vaccination policy
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265 views • September 10, 2021
“Everything I stand for is now being threatened by a ridiculous mandate I cannot support.”
https://rumble.com/embed/vjknbd/?pub=B8C3X
https://www.rebelnews.com/qantas_pilot_risks_everything_to_speak_out_against_mandatory_vaccination
Rumble (https://rumble.com/embed/vjknbd/?pub=B8C3X)
Qantas Pilot Speaks Out About Vaccine Mandate
This brave Australian pilot is facing termination for not submitting to the company's demands of "no jab, no job."
https://rumble.com/embed/vjknbd/?pub=B8C3X
https://www.rebelnews.com/qantas_pilot_risks_everything_to_speak_out_against_mandatory_vaccination
Rumble (https://rumble.com/embed/vjknbd/?pub=B8C3X)
Qantas Pilot Speaks Out About Vaccine Mandate
This brave Australian pilot is facing termination for not submitting to the company's demands of "no jab, no job."
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