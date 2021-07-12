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Christian Video Vault: Demonic Reincarnation Exposed [10.07.2021]
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103 views • July 12, 2021
Demonic Reincarnation Exposed - Is Reincarnation real? If not, why is there evidence that seems to prove that people have lived past lives? How can some individuals have such precise knowledge about other people they've never met, that live halfway across the world? The answer thoroughly argued for in this video is that demonic spiritual beings are able to implant false memories or impressions into people's minds, so that they are deceived into believing the Reincarnation lie. Beyond exposing this demonic activity, Reincarnation is also logically debunked using its own teachings as well.
Credit for this video goes to the End Times Productions YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
As well as to the Living Waters YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thewayofthemaster
1,428 views Jul 10, 2021
Christian Video Vault
6.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y5WQRnlGxtc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5WQRnlGxtc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
Credit for this video goes to the End Times Productions YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
As well as to the Living Waters YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thewayofthemaster
1,428 views Jul 10, 2021
Christian Video Vault
6.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y5WQRnlGxtc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5WQRnlGxtc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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