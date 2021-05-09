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Prophetic Dream | God Revealed to me the Mark of the Beast
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390 views • May 09, 2021
Original Video posted on August 21 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/WxWUIovRJp8
About 2 to 3 years ago God revealed to me in a prophetic dream what the coming mark of the beast was going to be. The mark of the beast is here! Wake up America! Pray and seek the Lord, do not be deceived, repent and turn to Him while it is still day! Ask Him for wisdom and discernment for the days ahead! AT ALL COST DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE/MARK!!
Revelation 13:16-18
Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.
If you do not know Jesus, He loves you! He came to this earth, was born as a baby by a virgin birth. He died, was buried, and was resurrected on the third day! The Good News is that He's alive! He conquered death and the grave! HE wants to live with YOU for eternity in Heaven! There is no sin that He will not forgive you of. We have all sinned and fall short of the glory of God. We are all sinners, that is why He had to die as the perfect sacrifice for our sins so we wouldn't have to die and be separated from Him for eternity in hell. If you have doubts, He understands and wants to save you, He desires to have a personal and close relationship with you! Talk to Him and ask Him to reveal Himself to you and He is faithful!
Matthew 7:7-8 Ask, and it shall be given you, seek, and ye. shall find, knock, and it shall be opened unto you: 8 For every one that asketh receiveth, and he that seeketh. findeth, and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.
Read the Bible and ask the Lord to open your eyes to the truth.
2 Corinthians 4:4 Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.
John 8:31-32 So He said to the Jews who had believed Him, If you continue in My word, you are truly My disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/WxWUIovRJp8
About 2 to 3 years ago God revealed to me in a prophetic dream what the coming mark of the beast was going to be. The mark of the beast is here! Wake up America! Pray and seek the Lord, do not be deceived, repent and turn to Him while it is still day! Ask Him for wisdom and discernment for the days ahead! AT ALL COST DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE/MARK!!
Revelation 13:16-18
Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.
If you do not know Jesus, He loves you! He came to this earth, was born as a baby by a virgin birth. He died, was buried, and was resurrected on the third day! The Good News is that He's alive! He conquered death and the grave! HE wants to live with YOU for eternity in Heaven! There is no sin that He will not forgive you of. We have all sinned and fall short of the glory of God. We are all sinners, that is why He had to die as the perfect sacrifice for our sins so we wouldn't have to die and be separated from Him for eternity in hell. If you have doubts, He understands and wants to save you, He desires to have a personal and close relationship with you! Talk to Him and ask Him to reveal Himself to you and He is faithful!
Matthew 7:7-8 Ask, and it shall be given you, seek, and ye. shall find, knock, and it shall be opened unto you: 8 For every one that asketh receiveth, and he that seeketh. findeth, and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.
Read the Bible and ask the Lord to open your eyes to the truth.
2 Corinthians 4:4 Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.
John 8:31-32 So He said to the Jews who had believed Him, If you continue in My word, you are truly My disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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