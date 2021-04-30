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Biden To Use US Military Against Conservatives In Shocking Announcement
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111 views • April 30, 2021
Lauren Chen of https://blazetv.com/lauren joins The Alex Jones Show to break down Biden's latest attack on his political opposition by attempting to label anyone on the right as 'white supremacists' and 'domestic terrorists' guilty of insurrection. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b3c3cb121de03f996f3c2
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