The Soil is the Solution to Everything

With Rachel Linden, AOLCP, Executive Director, Green Lifestyles Network

Long-time, awake, Health Freedom advocates have learned of the important role the soil plays in reversing many of today’s pressing challenges, including the real epidemic, chronic disease. Our soil’s lack of nutrients, the same nutrients needed to sustain healthy lives, stems from the modern farmers’ reliance on powerful ag chemicals. Even more problematic, to continue with high crop yields, Big Ag had to genetically modify their seeds so plants could withstand these toxic chemical herbicides and insecticides.

Insisting on clean food, activists have fought for 1) stronger chemical regulation at the weak Environmental Protection Agency, 2) liability to make industry behave, and 3), in the case of Ms. Linden, local organic requirements to build a grassroots movement across the nation for healthy soil and regenerative farm practices.

Special interests, unfortunately, tried to preempt local organic requirements in the Farm bill from the previous Congress. Fears exist that this provision will return in this year’s Farm bill, just as the appropriations process is seeking protection for BioTech conglomerates against liability for harms from their pesticides.

The expert behind local organic requirements and healthy soil is Ms. Rachel Linden, who builds on the support of MAHA’s author, RFK, who said:

“The best thing that you can do for climate is to restore the soil. The soil is the solution to everything. The soil will absorb all that carbon, and it will absorb the water, it will stop the flooding. It’ll give us healthy food and that’s what our national policy has to be.”

Voluntary transition by industrial farming to regenerative farming, which is better than organic, has been slow. Ms. Linden’s experience has shown one way to expedite this transition is to require regenerative practices by taxpayer-funded institutions, such as local governments. With healthy soil, humanity can stabilize erosion, evade future cleanup costs, preserve habitat, boost the economy with new innovations, save consumer charges for utilities, and boost property values.

Join us this week to learn how you can copy her work with your local farmers & officials, to grow the regenerative movement one section of the country at a time.