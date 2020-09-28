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1000 ASDA MARSHALLS -- England
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132 views • September 28, 2020
Asda has said it will introduce 1,000 new COVID-19 marshals at the entrances to its supermarkets to ensure customers wear masks properly and follow stricter Government guidelines over the pandemic.
So the farce continues your everyday business being interfered with badge-wearing high vis clowns with no power whatsoever seeing fit to question you.
https://www.bing.com/search?FORM=U527...
#1000marshallsasda#coronavirus#uklockdown
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
So the farce continues your everyday business being interfered with badge-wearing high vis clowns with no power whatsoever seeing fit to question you.
https://www.bing.com/search?FORM=U527...
#1000marshallsasda#coronavirus#uklockdown
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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