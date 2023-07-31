In the wake of the Covid pandemic, patients’ trust in hospitals is at an all-time low. Laura Bartlett was known for entertaining audiences with her clean comedy group, Four Funny Females before she shifted to patient advocacy amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. She is the founder of Hospital Hostage Hotline, an immediate resource for those seeking help if they or someone they love is being forcefully held in a hospital against their wishes. Laura explains that patients have the right to leave the hospital, despite what medical staff might tell them. She additionally breaks down the importance of informed consent and how hospitals today are blatantly ignoring it. Laura discusses this “Silver Bullet Solution” and shares more resources for patients that can be found on her website.







TAKEAWAYS





Download crucial patient documents at OurPatientRights.com before going into the hospital and give a copy to your caregiver





Laura shares a story about a man who went into the hospital for a UTI and ended up Covid-tested and fast-tracked toward a ventilator





Good doctors across the nation have endured the weaponization of medical boards in retaliation for doing their jobs correctly





If there is no informed consent, treatment is essentially “medical rape” and patients can file state medical board complaints if needed







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Testimonies on Jab Injuries and Death: https://www.protocolkills.com/blog

Patient Caregivers and Consent Forms: https://bit.ly/42OIthG

Donate to Hospital Hostage Hotline: https://bit.ly/3JqvBaS

Stella the Gorilla: https://www.stellathegorilla.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE

Website: HospitalHostageHelp.com





🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURA BARTLETT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laurabartlettcomedy/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





