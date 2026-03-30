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DIspensary Raid on Vermont
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25 views • 9 days ago
This is a
raid conducted by armed intruders wearing LAPD uniforms. I was working
security on Vermont in South Central on 11-24-2020. They demanded we all
exit. We did not for fear of our lives. They then broke the lock. They
took my gun and stole 30 rounds of ammunition before having my weapon
returned in 2023. They cited and booked me. I was in a jail cell for a
few hours.
#fuck your business permit
#police stealing money, products, and reselling
#they want EVERYTHiiNG
#Immoral raid
#I do whatever I want to people for a paycheck
#my masters rule me, and I'm too dumb to see it
#police were put in a dumpster in high school and refuse to get over the trauma and take it out on innocent people
#Get a life you bum
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