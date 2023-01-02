Biblical Health #38: The Mass-Murderer/Hysterectomy Depopulation Allopathic U.S.A. Nation...

Hysterectomy is the most common non–pregnancy-related major surgery performed on women in the United States. It's an unnecessary depopulation agenda operation. This is not "Conscience Depopulation" but the result is the destruction of sexual pleasure and the failure of Allopathic Medicine to cure illness making the surgery seem necessary. Dr. Fouci's Promotion of Aids testing sleight-of-hand ranks Him as the #1 Mass-Murderer in all of history. The Biblical Dietary Law will fix it today and render Hysterectomies irrelevant.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.