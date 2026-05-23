Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Applebaum after Ukrainian strike killed 10 (now 16) in Lugansk school dorm



'We hope that Putin recalculates now that US-EU weapons are flowing.Things are looking up'

Adding, newest update:

The number of children killed in the attack by Ukrainian drones on a college in Starobelsk in the LNR has risen to 16, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported.



In total, 58 people were injured, and five more are still trapped under the rubble.

Adding again, from yesterday about Poland.. Trump is sending 5,000 more troops to Poland.

Adding, today in Kiev:

"Ukraine for Ukrainians!" an anti-migrant rally is underway on the Maidan in Kiev.



As manpower shortages mount from military conscription sweeps, Ukraine has begun importing migrant workers, primarily from India and other Asian countries, fueling growing resentment among the local population.



Protesters marched under slogans including "Get out of Ukraine, ugly migrant," "Will a Pakistani defend Kupyansk?" and "Ukraine for Ukrainians."