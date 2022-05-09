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Blood Red Sky Over Shanghai as Nuclear War Talk Revs Up
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771 views • May 09, 2022
Talk of nuclear war has entered the mainstream news world’s headlines, but most people are in denial even in the face of strange signs in the sky. On Saturday, May 7, an eerie scene of a blood-red sky over the Shanghai China region sparked fears of doomsday among residents. The sky remained blood red for many hours. Children told their parents they were afraid. Jesus said, “Great earthquakes will occur in various places, and there will be famines and pestilence. And there will be terrors and great signs from heaven.”

My question to you is: What constitutes a great sign from heaven? Would you say a blood-red sky over a major world population center at a time of talk of nuclear war is or is not a great sign from Heaven?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/9/22.
Keywords
childrenfearheavenjesussalvationrussiascotusabortiontrunewschinaearthquakesparentsshanghairepentanceroewadedoomsdaydenialnuclear wareerierick wilesafraiddoc burkhartjusticesblood red sky
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