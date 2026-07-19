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👀 Looky here AND there 👀
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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8 views • Yesterday

Those with open minds and open eyes can see THE PLAN is unfolding and the reveal is speeding up. Dramatically. Many are still fence sitting waiting for the announcement to be one BIG BOOM. Narrow minded folks still can not put the pieces all together. I hope this video helps them SEE.



💞 Promethean Action - https://www.prometheanaction.com

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💪🏼 Independence day was a WORLD WIDE Celebration -

   https://rumble.com/v7c9mji--independence-day-world-wide-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 American System unfolding - https://rumble.com/v7cgw7m-trump-in-turkey-and-american-system-of-economics-is-here.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 Cabal Cornerstones - https://rumble.com/v78wyx6--cabal-cornerstones-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a



THESE ARE AMAZING TIMES.

Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.


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💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856

https://rumble.com/v7aya8c--waking-up-the-lions-2026-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


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Ask me for more info


🔥🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕️

_T_


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



Keywords
trumpawakeningelectioneconomymidtermselection fraudthrivalismtwistdlightworker
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