© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE PASSPORTS ARE A COVENANT WITH HELL
Follow
2
Share
Report
172 views • September 02, 2021
The saints that have received the shots must repent and ask the Lord for forgiveness. Forgiveness for running to this ungodly world system to save you. Is the Lord's arm to short that you have to prostitute yourselves, sell your souls, for a morsel of bread?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.