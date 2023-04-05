Richard Citizen Journalist Reporting From the 5G Matrix Apocalypse

For those of you unfamiliar with his work, Richard Citizen Journalist is a grassroots reporter who travels around the country recording his observations on the state of desolation, decay and decline of large American cities. In this video montage Richard focuses on the 5G network that appears to be going up everywhere amidst and in spite of all the decay. What is this 5G network for? Is it really just to have faster download speeds for all of your streaming electronic devices? Or could there be another, more nefarious purpose?

"It just feels like the Zombie Apocalypse to me... 5G is everywhere...and the more and more I look at it, it just looks to be like weaponry, feeding data, zapping your brain, frying you... What this actually is is a weapon system. So it's encased in concrete, protected, and you can see they have the radiation warnings on the door there. And that's because it's powering up this (massive 5G tower). And these are weapons and what it's doing is, obviously it's brodcasting information, it's keepong the masses dumbded down through the brainwashing network of social media apps... It's just very dystopian... So that's the latest here from the Matrix Apocalypse..."

