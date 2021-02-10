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[VF] Kla.tv contre la censure mondiale de la vidéo PLANdémie, avec Judy Mikovits
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41 views • February 10, 2021
« La crise du coronavirus marquera l'histoire non seulement comme un événement au cours duquel un « verrouillage » économique mondial a eu lieu, mais aussi comme une période de censure mondiale des médias qui ont contredit le rapport officiel sur le coronavirus. »
Ici, Kla.tv présente la vidéo en VF, de PLANdémie, dans laquelle la scientifique Judy Mikovits livre son point de vue quant au virus, et relate ce qui lui est arrivé, pour avoir voulu alerter les populations du danger de ce qui est abusivement nommé "pandémie" du Covid.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Ici, Kla.tv présente la vidéo en VF, de PLANdémie, dans laquelle la scientifique Judy Mikovits livre son point de vue quant au virus, et relate ce qui lui est arrivé, pour avoir voulu alerter les populations du danger de ce qui est abusivement nommé "pandémie" du Covid.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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