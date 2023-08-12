Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ONCE SAVED ALWAYS SAVED!!! OR ELSE !!
channel image
gocephas
120 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published Saturday

KoolCat7729  - states it;'s Sunday morning, here we go, the Rapture is coming. This is why I jumped on YouTube. It's the last call, the last warning. He didn't really want to do this video but his comment section is full of gibberish. He wants to do revelation, the Rapture which is all excitement to the real Christian. People in his comment section do paragraphs of Scripture and don't know what it means. They say nothing, it means nothing. it's not coherent. He plans to address two subjects, If you can't understand it you are going to end up in the lake of fire. The people that understand the solid based truth is simply God's word. You need the  Holy Spirit to understand the Gospel. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelonce saved always savedkoolcat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket