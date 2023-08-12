ONCE SAVED ALWAYS SAVED!!! OR ELSE !!

KoolCat7729 - states
it;'s Sunday morning, here we go, the Rapture is coming. This is why I jumped
on YouTube. It's the last call, the last warning. He didn't really want to do
this video but his comment section is full of gibberish. He wants to do
revelation, the Rapture which is all excitement to the real Christian. People
in his comment section do paragraphs of Scripture and don't know what it means.
They say nothing, it means nothing. it's not coherent. He plans to address two
subjects, If you can't understand it you are going to end up in the lake of
fire. The people that understand the solid based truth is simply God's word.
You need the Holy Spirit to understand
the Gospel. Mirrored
