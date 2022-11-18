Create New Account
"Election Fraud": Why is Google Covering Up The Explosion of Search Traffic On this Topic?
Scriptural Scrutiny
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://unite.live/greenmedinfo/greenmedinfo?recording_id=1637

Sayer Ji, founder of Greenmedinfo.com, Unite.live, and co-founder of Stand For Health Freedom, shares his concerning finding that Google is back at it again, manipulating search results to coverup the true volume of interest in topics, such as election fraud and voting problems that are being searched at unprecedented volumes not only in the US, but around the world.

electionfraudunitesayerjigreenmedinfostandforhealthfreedom

