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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/13/2022 NFSC volunteer Nicole telling the two members of the EU Ukraine Mission about the relief work and facilities of the NFSC, and mentioning in particular the cooperation with several international organizations that had rescued 96 Ukrainian orphans, they visit NFSC and ROL Foundation tent and praise the good work of the NFSC.