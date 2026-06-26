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Bright Videos News, June 26, 2026 - SCOTUS Unleashes Glyphosate Chemical Warfare on America + Govt. Demands Licenses to Use AI Models + Zach Vorhies on Tech Freedom
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Supreme Court Ruling on Glyphosate and Industry Influence (0:11)

- Health Risks of Glyphosate and Industry Capture (4:57)

- Glyphosate in Food and Personal Care Products (6:48)

- AI Models and Government Control (11:07)

- Consequences of AI Model Restrictions (16:08)

- The Future of AI and Government Regulation (26:46)

- Non-Human Entities Voting Rights (27:45)

- The Role of AI in Society (1:01:16)

- The Impact of AI on Global Competition (1:01:39)

- The Future of AI and Humanity (1:02:00)


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