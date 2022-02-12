State of Emergency - "Go Home or Go to Jail you CRIMINALS" - Ontario to lift MANDATES soon Ford says

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Feb. 11, 2022 - This afternoon, Downtown Ottawa remains peaceful and quiet while Ontario Premiere Doug Ford threatens the arrest of law abiding protestors over the Criminal Mandates being forced upon everyone.
- Police are now showing up at homes in Canada if you post on Facebook anything going against the main narrative .... which is a LIE as everyone knows.
CRIMINAL MINDS are running this country.
SOURCE:
WARCAMPAIGN - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQA2uZ0Z2TA
MUSIC:
CRIMIMAL MIND - STYX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFjaIlp74A
Email: [email protected]
Mirrored - wil paranormal