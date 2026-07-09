Maria Zeee - WORLD FIRST: Peer-Reviewed Paper on "White Clots"

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Daily Pulse Ep 281 | For the first time, two peer-reviewed papers have been published on the "white clot" phenomenon: one documenting what embalmers have encountered, and another identifying a new, blood-borne systemic amyloidosis, confirmed via multiple testing methods including Raman spectroscopy.