Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 17, 2024

Episode 2261 - Are you taking magnesium brain food? -Why you shouldn’t have a high sugary diet. -Is everything you say being monitored by technology? -Is your data being sold? Can AI predict what you are going to buy or like? -Why inflation rates are going up?-Why isn’t there a real climate emergency? -Transmissions and -What vitamin should I take if I’m not taking anything? -What vitamins should I take if I’ve been on antibiotics? -Why should I speak positively? -The importance of writing down goals? -Best products that help with brain functioning. -Are you letting others control you or are you pushing back? -What are you focused on? Surround ourselves with people that will uplift you, tell you the truth and better you?
