© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVILS OF UN AGENDA 2030
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • September 15, 2020
One of the most important videos you can ever watch & share NOW!
This is a backup in case it’s censored-removed from YouTube https://tinyurl.com/yy98hcyo
What drives the civil unrest we see unfolding in the streets today? Is this an organic form of resistance against an oppressive system of control? Or is there an ulterior motive striving to restructure the current system of control under the guise of social and racial injustice?
Many are afraid to ask these questions because they may be labeled a racist, for daring to question the legitimacy of the groups who seem to defy the rule of law with complete immunity from the judicial system. At the same time they receive the endorsement of political leaders, celebrities and mega corporations.
In this report Spiro is joined by Rosa Koire, a top expert on the United Nations Agenda 21 who authored the book titled 'Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21'
Spiro and Rosa Koire discuss and break down how the United Nations' long standing global governance agendas are materializing before our eyes hidden just beneath the veil of global crisis and social injustice.
DEMOCRATS AGAINST U. N. AGENDA 21
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com
The Post Sustainability Institute
https://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org
Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21
https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Green-Mask-U-N-Agenda/dp/0615494544
Rosa Koire Twitter
https://twitter.com/RosaKoire
America 2050
https://rpa.org/work/reports/america-2050-prospectus
America 2050
https://rpa.org/uploads/pdfs/2050-Prospectus.pdf
Now is the time for a 'great reset'
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
Engineers create ‘lifelike’ material with artificial metabolism
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2019/04/engineers-create-lifelike-material-artificial-metabolism
UN Panel demands US take immediate reforms to eliminate structural racism in Police System
https://in.news.yahoo.com/un-panel-demands-us-immediate-reforms-eliminate-structural-172118377.html
George Floyd’s Family Petitions United Nations to Help Disarm Police in the United States
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/
Meet Ella: New Zealand Police unveil first artificial intelligence officer
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&;objectid=12307902
This is a backup in case it’s censored-removed from YouTube https://tinyurl.com/yy98hcyo
What drives the civil unrest we see unfolding in the streets today? Is this an organic form of resistance against an oppressive system of control? Or is there an ulterior motive striving to restructure the current system of control under the guise of social and racial injustice?
Many are afraid to ask these questions because they may be labeled a racist, for daring to question the legitimacy of the groups who seem to defy the rule of law with complete immunity from the judicial system. At the same time they receive the endorsement of political leaders, celebrities and mega corporations.
In this report Spiro is joined by Rosa Koire, a top expert on the United Nations Agenda 21 who authored the book titled 'Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21'
Spiro and Rosa Koire discuss and break down how the United Nations' long standing global governance agendas are materializing before our eyes hidden just beneath the veil of global crisis and social injustice.
DEMOCRATS AGAINST U. N. AGENDA 21
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com
The Post Sustainability Institute
https://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org
Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21
https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Green-Mask-U-N-Agenda/dp/0615494544
Rosa Koire Twitter
https://twitter.com/RosaKoire
America 2050
https://rpa.org/work/reports/america-2050-prospectus
America 2050
https://rpa.org/uploads/pdfs/2050-Prospectus.pdf
Now is the time for a 'great reset'
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
Engineers create ‘lifelike’ material with artificial metabolism
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2019/04/engineers-create-lifelike-material-artificial-metabolism
UN Panel demands US take immediate reforms to eliminate structural racism in Police System
https://in.news.yahoo.com/un-panel-demands-us-immediate-reforms-eliminate-structural-172118377.html
George Floyd’s Family Petitions United Nations to Help Disarm Police in the United States
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/
Meet Ella: New Zealand Police unveil first artificial intelligence officer
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&;objectid=12307902
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.