Sliders (1995) "Cryn Man" Keys and Keyboards - Part 16: Piano Stargates in Media

If you've got eyes to see, this should engage and inform you! In this 16th installment in the series, we follow up on the previous one with more scenes from the pilot episode of, Sliders. We feature not one but TWO Piano-Stargate sequences, plus a few remarkable scenes that lead up to those, revealing how the dominant Janus magic ritual builds energy toward the harnessing in the casting of a powerful spell.





